

CTV Montreal





The Sûreté du Québec is asking for the public’s help in finding a 55-year-old woman who has gone missing from Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Dominique Labelle was last seen on Monday at about 6:30 a.m. leaving her home. Those closest to her are worried for her health and safety.

Labelle is 1.6 metres (5’6”) tall and weighs 150 kilograms (330 lbs.). She has curly grey hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dress, leggings and sandals. She was on foot and may have used public transit or a taxi to get around. She might be found in the Montreal area.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts can reach out to the Sûreté du Québec at 1-800-659-4264. Calls are confidential.