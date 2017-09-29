

CTV Montreal





Laval police have arrested a 24-year-old woman after a shooting in Laval early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at nearly 2 a.m. on de la Concorde Blvd, E East near St-Andre St. in the Pont-Viau area.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the upper body. He is recovering in hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim and suspect are members of the same family, but would not elaborate on their relationship.

The woman was arrested near the scene and will be met investigators Friday.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be accidental, police said.