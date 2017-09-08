

Chilling testimony was heard Friday morning at the murder trial of 21-year-old Randy Tshilumba.

Tshilumba is accused of killing Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, while she was working at the maxi store in St-Michel in April 2016.

Dozens of customers and employees were on the premises at the time of the attack.

An eyewitness described a horrifying scene, saying was shopping inside the store when the attack occurred.

She described how she saw a man, who she later identified as Tshilumba, arguing with the victim. At one point, she said she saw him grab the young woman from the back and pull out what looked like a machete. The witness began screaming, “What are you doing?” and she said she heard the victim’s last breath.

Upon hearing the testimony, people inside the courtroom began crying, including Beaulieu-Patry’s mother, who became extremely emotional.

The witness said Tshilumba held the victim as she collapsed on the ground. Witnesses and employees yelled, “He’s killing her!” as the assailant fled the store.

Crown prosecutor Catherine Perreault told the jury the accused stabbed Beaulieu-Patry 14 times with a hunting knife he'd brought inside the store.

Perreault said Tshilumba had been rebuffed a week earlier as he tried to get the victim's phone number in order to ask her out. The two attended high school together but did not have a relationship.

She said the evidence will show he hid inside a women's washroom at a nearby Tim Hortons and later hid his clothes and the weapon inside his locker at the CEGEP he attended.

The Crown alleges Tshilumba searched the Internet the day after the slaying to see what had been reported and to find out how to discard evidence.

A jury of seven men and five women will hear the case at the Quebec Superior Court trial presided by Justice Helene Di Salvo.

If convicted, Tshilumba could face life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

With files from The Canadian Press