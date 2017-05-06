

CTV Montreal





Laval police shot and killed a dog while arresting two suspects on Saturday, but two witnesses said the dog was not a danger to anyone.

A police spokesperson said the incident happened at 11:40 a.m. after a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 13. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a breaking and entering at a Vimont home.

Police said the dog, which they described as a "pit-bull type," jumped from the suspects’ car and ran at officers, who shot it in self-defence.

However, witness Katherine Davidson said the dog was lying still between two vehicles and not threatening anybody.

In a video made shortly after the shooting, Davidson and her boyfriend tearfully described watching a police officer shoot the dog several times.

“He was laying next to them and the cop just shot the dog,” she said. “The dog wasn’t even doing anything, he was lying down next to his owner and he shot him multiple times for nothing.”

However, Laval police have clarified that the dog was first shot by two officers-- while charging at a third-- and was then shot again later in mercy to halt any further suffering.

It is this last shot that is believed to have been witnessed and recorded by Davidson.

That video has been shared over 1,300 times on Facebook.

As of 5 p.m., witnesses in the area say that dozens of police remain on-scene at the roadside with the dead dog.