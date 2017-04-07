

CTV Montreal





With a murder case thrown out of court days before a trial was supposed to begin, there are calls for Quebec to take extraordinary measures to ensure it doesn't happen again.

Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham was due to begin a trial next week on charges of second-degree murder. He is accused of killing his estranged wife, Anuja Baskaran, in August 2012.

But in court this week his lawyer successfully argued that according to last year's Supreme Court decision known as the Jordan case, the charges against Thanalasingham should be stayed because of unreasonable delays.

According to the Jordan ruling, a trial for an accused person must begin within 18 months after charges are laid and 30 months for a jury trial.

With nearly five years passing since the murder, the Superior court justice Alexander Boucher agreed and ordered a halt in proceedings, saying it had taken the Crown far too long to prosecute the case.

If nothing changes, the charges will likely be dropped entirely in 12 months.

In the months since the Supreme Court decision many cases have been thrown out because of unreasonable delays, including murder trials in several other provinces, but this is the first murder case stopped in Quebec.

The significance of the case has Parti Quebecois Justice critic Veronique Hivon calling for the government to invoke the notwithstanding clause to prevent it happening again.

"We have asked [Justice Minister Stephanie Vallée] to use the notwithstanding clause to ensure that justice will be delivered, despite the demands of the Jordan decision," said Hivon.

She said the provincial minister has to talk to her federal counterpart, soon, before more equally serious cases are thrown out.

"Thousands of Quebecs are angry about this, and I share their anger," said Hivon. "Our level of indignation peaks when a man presumed to have killed his wife has been freed."

"Her family is being victimized again because the justice system is not able to function in a reasonable and timely fashion," said Hivon.

Governments across Canada have been trying to eliminate the delays in criminal cases.

Two weeks ago Vallée announced she had hired 18 new provincial judges, 52 more prosecutors, 60 support employees and 132 new court employees.

However defence lawyer Eric Sutton said he expects more cases will be tossed out in the months to come.

"We're in a transitional phase," said Sutton.

"The minister of justice has appointed many, many new judges and the instances of judicial delay will gradually reduce."

Sutton said he understands people being emotional about accused criminals being set free without a trial, but said the public has to understand that extremely long delays in criminal trials are also a problem.

"Some very serious cases that we are seeing are being stayed. I think in the not too distant future we will not be talking about Jordan," said Sutton.