

CTV Montreal





The winter storm is winding down Monday, as drivers in the Montreal area wrestled with close to 25 centimetres that have fallen since Sunday.



An additional 2 centimetres is expected to fall, as gusty winds will cause cause blowing and drifting snow throughout the day.



Give yourself plenty of time this morning. Clouds will break for some sun this aft w a high of -2° but expect blowing snow w NE 20-40km/h. pic.twitter.com/ZUo1XbYxeE — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) February 13, 2017

Environment Canada warned drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions that could make for a messy commute to work on Monday morning.

Throughout Sunday evening blowing snow and slippery road conditions made driving difficult. Police were also warning drivers to be extra cautious on the roads.



N'oubliez pas d'adapter votre conduite aux #conditionsroutières et à la météo. Rues dégagées à #MTL. Soyez prudents. ^RM — Police Montréal (@SPVM) February 13, 2017

The AMT reported a cancellation on the Vaudreuil-Hudson line's 7:30 a.m. train due to a mechanical problem, though the next train at 7:45 a.m. ran on time. Train 930 scheduled to leave at 8:05 a.m. out of Deux-Montagnes also experienced electrical problems and was delayed. Some other delays of up to 10 minutes were reported; check your train commute here.

The STM is also warning bus users that there are numerous delays throughout the system.



Road conditions: delays on the entire bus network this morning. Be careful when traveling. #stminfo — STM (@stminfo) February 13, 2017

Several flights in and out of Pierre-Elliott Trudeau Airport have been delayed or cancelled. Check flights before heading to the airport.

The city of Montreal is also reminding everyone to be vigilant of snow removal vehicles. For tips on where to park - and where not to park - during these operations, click here.





La Ville sécurise les déplacements. Des opérations de déblaiement et d'épandage en cours sur le territoire. Soyez vigilants. #MTLneige pic.twitter.com/gbpwIrpECW — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) February 12, 2017

Snow removal operations led to several gas leaks as machines uncapped pipes during their operations.



The snowfall tapered off by late Monday morning.



The snowfall started Sunday afternoon and continued to accumulate throughout the evening. South-Western Quebec is at the centre of a vast storm system that will be bringing blizzard conditions to Atlantic Canada.



Storm to bury Atlantic Canada

As the storm moves east, it is expected to intensify, prompting the Nova Scotia government to close all its mainland offices and schools in Halifax to close. Transit has shut down shut, and ferries and other municipal services are shuttered as a precaution.

Snowfall totals across the province are expected to range from 20 to 60 centimetres, however, some areas could see as much as 75 centimetres.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. are looking at totals of up to 40 centimetres, with wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

With files from The Canadian Press