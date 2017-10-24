

CTV Montreal





A window washer has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager -- and police believe he may have assaulted others.

Eric Branz, 46, was in court on Oct. 13 and charged with producing child pornography and the sexual assault of a vulnerable person.

Police began their investigation in May following complaints about voyeurism, and eventually seized his computer.

Officers said they discovered pornographic images on that device, including an unreported sexual assault.

Police were able to track down the alleged victim and have accused Branz of assaulting her while he was cleaning windows at her home.

According to officers the sexual assaults could have started in May 2010, and they continued until his arrest in October.

Police believe there may be other victims, likely in central or western Montreal, who have not come forward.

"Is it possible that he did exactly the same thing with other women? It's highly possible because of his work. He was working inside homes, he was cleaning windows and he was in contact with a lot of persons," said Branz.

Branz, 46, stands 1.75 m and weighs 68 kg (5'9", 150 lb). He has brown hair, brown eyes, and speaks English.

Anyone who may have been a victim is asked to visit their local police station or call 9-1-1.