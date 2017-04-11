White House spokesman says -- incorrectly -- that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 3:13PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
Hitler killed Jews during the Holocaust using gas chambers at concentration camps.
Spicer, comparing Hitler to Syria's Bashar Assad, said Hitler "didn't even sink to using chemical weapons."
An April 4 chemical weapons attack in northern Syria left nearly 90 people dead, and the U.S. has blamed Assad. Turkey's health minister said Tuesday that test results confirm sarin gas was used.
Spicer later tried to clarify his statement, saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on his own people "in the same way" as Assad.
Spicer's statements generated outrage from people who know their history, including the Anne Frank Centre.
.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump MUST FIRE SEAN SPICER NOW FOR ENGAGING IN HOLOCAUST DENIAL. OUR STATEMENT BELOW. #Antisemitism #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/4dB9ESCaZr— AnneFrankCenter(US) (@AnneFrankCenter) April 11, 2017
