Several services and stores will be closed or operate on a revised schedule for Labour Day (Monday, Sept. 4). Here is a partial list:



City of Montreal offices, including Acces Montreal offices and borough offices, are closed for the weekend and on Monday, Sept. 4.



The 311 information line is running.



Household garbage and recycling pickup will take place according to the regular schedules.



Ecocentres will be closed.

Public markets will be open.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and cultural centres follow varied schedules set by their respective boroughs.

The Botanical Garden, Insectarium and Biodome are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Planetarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Claude Robillard complex will be closed on Sept. 4.

The Pointe-a-Calliere Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Federal and provincial government offices will be closed for the weekend and on Sept. 4.



Most banks will be closed Sept. 4.



Municipal court and all service points will be closed for the weekend and on Sept. 4.



All parking meters will remain in operation and parking signs will remain in effect.

Canada Post offices will be closed Sept. 4. There will be no regular mail delivery or collection.

STM bus lines and metros will operate on a holiday schedule. Check the website for details.



RMT: Commuter trains will not run as frequently on Labour Day

Candiac, Mascouche, and Mont St. Hilaire: no service

Deux Montagnes, Vaudreuil-Hudson: Sunday service

St. Jerome: weekend service

Laval buses will run on a Sunday schedule Sept. 4 and Longueuil public transit will run on a Sunday schedule.



Most retail stores will be closed, but many pharmacies and supermarkets are open.



The majority of SAQ stores will be open, except those located inside buildings that are closed (malls, etc.)