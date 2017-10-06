

It appears as though commuters won't be suffering through a "fowl" Thanksgiving weekend-- although there are some minor closures to be wary of before taking to the open road for the holiday weekend-- so everyone can be thankful for the following list of what's open/closed through until Monday.

Traffic

Eastbound Route 136 (A-720) from the Turcot interchange to the de la Cathedrale and Notre-Dame exits will be closed as of midnight on Friday, and will re-open Tuesday at 5 a.m.

There will be a full closure of the ramp leading from Highway 15 south to Route 136 east from Friday as of 11 p.m. until Monday morning.

One lane will be operational from highway 20 eastbound between the Saint-Pierre and Montreal-Ouest interchanges.

The St-Jacques/Angrignon exit off of highway 20 east will be completely closed for the weekend.

Complete overnight closures will be in effect at the 1st Avenue/St. Pierre Avenue/Dollard Avenue exit of Highway 20. Marked detours will be set up to redirect commuters around the closures.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions on the Mercier Bridge throughout the Thanksgiving weekend. The barriers will be in place at 11:00 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

These barriers will allow for reinforcement work on the oldest section of the bridge between the Island of Montreal and the Seaway. Motorists will have access to only one converted track on the structure towards Montreal, and the width of this lane will be reduced to only 3.3 m.

Several city of Montreal facilities remain open for Thanksgiving Monday while, in general, municipal and borough offices, service points and Accès Montreal offices are closed.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centres, libraries and cultural centres follow varied schedules set by their respective boroughs. Residents are asked to consult borough websites via the main city portal or to call the city’s information line by dialing 311 or 514-872-0311.

Waste collection (domestic, bulky, recyclable, food residues, green residues and dead leaves) will take place according to the usual schedules in all the boroughs.

The ecocentres will be open according to the regular summer schedule, (ie every day from 8 am to 6 pm.) For more information, see the Environment section of the ville.montreal.qc.ca website.

Roads in the boroughs of Île Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève, Outremont and Verdun will be closed.

Arenas, swimming pools, sports centers, libraries and cultural venues have a varied schedule according to the boroughs. Citizens are encouraged to communicate directly with the staff of these facilities before traveling.

The “Espace pour la vie” facilities will be open to the public at the following times:

The Insectarium and the Botanical Garden, from 9 am to 9 pm

The Biodôme, from 9 am to 5 pm

Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium, 9 am to 5 pm

The municipal court, located at 775 Gosford Street, and its points of service will be closed.

The following public markets will also be open throughout the weekend:

Jean-Talon Market: 7 am to 6 pm

Atwater Market: 7 am to 5 pm

Marché Maisonneuve: 7 am to 5 pm



It should be noted that automated parking payment terminals remain active during the Thanksgiving holiday and that parking signs must also be respected at all times.