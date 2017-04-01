

CTV Montreal





A Montreal special effects studio is leavings its mark on blockbuster films and can’t-miss-television alike, all while flying under the radar.

The team at Rodeo FX has now been around for a decade, during which they’ve worked on everything from HBO’s smash series Game of Thrones to franchises like The Hunger Games and the Now You See Me films.

Despite their success, VP Development and Technology Jordan Sales said they enjoy their behind-the-scenes status.

“I’d say we’re on people’s radar,” he said. “We’re still people’s little secret hidden weapon.”

Sales said their aim is to not draw attention to their work, even in an effects-driven blockbuster. Supporting the director’s vision and the story is always the goal.

“We work on projects that have visual effects that are in your face and we have projects that you wouldn’t realize there are visual effects,” he said. “We have a team of artists, slaving away, extending or building a landscape that looks as natural as one in real life.”

Rodeo FX has built up an impressive resume – over 80 film credits and three Visual Effects Society awards. VP Production Isabelle Langlois said their ability to make the digital look natural has set them apart in a competitive field.

“You would think an environment has been shot in a particular place but it’s been shot on a green screen,” she said. “We created the environment for us when the job is done correctly. You can’t (tell) what’s visual effects and what’s not.”