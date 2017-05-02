

CTV Montreal





The City of Westmount is taking the new Turcot consortium to court over the noise expected from the new highway.



Plans were recently changed to make the roadway six metres higher, and Westmount has argued that will raise the noise level over 55 decibels.



The Quebec government recommends permanent noise-reduction measures like sound walls at noise levels above 65 decibels.

In the original design, eastbound Route 136 is only slightly higher than the west, but three months ago it was changed to make the east side higher.

Westmount said the underlying question it still wants answered is why the design was the same for nine years then suddenly modified.



A spokesperson for Transport Quebec could not provide CTV Montreal with a reason for the change in height.

In court documents, Westmount said the builders need a permit from Environment Quebec, usually after public hearings.



There have been no public hearings over the new design.