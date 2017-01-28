WestJet, Air Canada turn back travellers after Trump's executive order
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 3:50PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 8:20PM EST
Canadian airlines are reacting to American President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven largely Muslim countries.
The order was signed on Friday and a day later reports have surfaced of confusion as to who is or isn’t eligible to enter the United States.
In a statement, Air Canada said the company is “monitoring the situation and expect this would affect only a small handful of our passengers.”
“Like other carriers we are required to ensure passengers have the required documents for entry into, or transit the countries they are travelling to. In the case of these nationalities, they are not permitted to enter the US.”
Airline WestJet released an advisory that travelers bearing passports issued from Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Libya would not be allowed to board their flights to the United States.
Both companies are waiving change and cancellation fees for those affected.
The order sent shockwaves around the world. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not respond directly, but offered a stark contrast to the policy in a series of posts to social media.
To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017
#WelcomeToCanada pic.twitter.com/47edRsHLJ5— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017
