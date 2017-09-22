Westbound Turcot closure starts Monday and lasts until November
A glimpse at some of the total and partial road closures coming to Montreal during the fall.
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 10:57AM EDT
The next major part of work in the Turcot Interchange begins Monday Sept. 25.
On that day the ramp that connects Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will close, and remain closed for several months as crews demolish the old ramp and build a new structure
As a detour, drivers can continue north on Decarie Expressway and loop around at the first opportunity, Cote St. Luc Rd.
Another suggested detour is to get off Highway 15 at De la Verendrye Blvd. north, then take St. Patrick St. west until Monk Blvd., then head west on Notre Dame St. West to merge onto Highway 20.
The third alternative, perhaps the best detour for those going through the Turcot and heading west, may be to not come across the Champlain Bridge onto the island of Montreal at all and instead take Highway 30 until Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Meanwhile multiple lanes in the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend.
Latest Montreal News
- Westbound Turcot closure starts Monday and lasts until November
- STM rejects Grands Ballets ad as being an incitement to violence
- Important witness to amber alert case questioned by police
- City of Montreal gets new powers of metropolis status in unanimous vote
- Man accused in Amber alert case should soon return to Quebec