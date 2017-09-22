

CTV Montreal





The next major part of work in the Turcot Interchange begins Monday Sept. 25.

On that day the ramp that connects Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West will close, and remain closed for several months as crews demolish the old ramp and build a new structure

As a detour, drivers can continue north on Decarie Expressway and loop around at the first opportunity, Cote St. Luc Rd.

Another suggested detour is to get off Highway 15 at De la Verendrye Blvd. north, then take St. Patrick St. west until Monk Blvd., then head west on Notre Dame St. West to merge onto Highway 20.

The third alternative, perhaps the best detour for those going through the Turcot and heading west, may be to not come across the Champlain Bridge onto the island of Montreal at all and instead take Highway 30 until Vaudreuil-Dorion.

Meanwhile multiple lanes in the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend.