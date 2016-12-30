

CTV Montreal





A group that helps homeless youth is hoping federal funding will help them create a long-term shelter in the West Island.

AJOI, Action Jeunesse de l'Ouest de l'Ile, was founded in part by Benoit Langevin a decade ago. He said they get 4,500 demands for help each year.

"We help them try to find housing, we help them try to find health services, security services. The number of calls we get to help them deal with a fine from court, or just show up in court, is quite significant," said Langevin.

"19 years old, your stepfather just kicked you out of the house. We get calls like that non-stop, every day or every week."

One young man who needed help was Nickson Thelusla. Homeless in his early twenties, AJOI gave him a helping hand.

"AJOI helped me, but it wasn't just me, they helped all those people around me," he said.

Outreach worker Mardoche Mertilus is often on the streets of the West Island looking for youth who need help.

"We have to be out there and trying to make trust links with them. Sometimes it can be really hard," said Mertilus.

He reaches out to those who know the area, but are not familiar with the urban parts of the city.

"They grew up in the West Island and they were raised here, so for them to go downtown it could make a problem even worse," said Mertilus.

He said many people are surprised about homelessness in the Montreal suburbs, and don't understand the challenges faced by homeless youth -- especially young women.

"Sometimes when they have no place to stay, sometimes they would stay at a guy's house and sometimes it comes to sexual favours," said Mertilus.

The organization is getting federal funding which will pay outreach workers, but is hoping to build a shelter in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

"We need to get access to free housing for a temporary situation," said Langevin.

He is also hoping to find money for shuttle buses, youth programs, and counselling.