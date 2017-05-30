

CTV Montreal





Tuesday marked a night of celebration in Pierrefonds for an organization that has managed to raise $1.2 million this year to support a wide array of community groups.



West Island Community Shares supports a total of 41 community organizations, each receiving some of the funds they need to carry out their activities.



The organization says that up to 12 per cent of the Wes-Island's population lives under economic hardship.

“I think it's one of the myths of the West Island is that it's only a wealthy community and there are certainly some beautiful areas in the West Island but there are also neighbourhoods we need to pay attention to with higher rates of poverty,” explained Leanne Bayer, executive director of the organization.

Some groups offer services which cross economic and social lines: Donna Coleman, for example, received help from cancer support group Venturing Out Beyond Our Cancer when her daughter got sick.

“Imagine: Suddenly you find yourself all alone in the middle of the ocean. You are shocked, you feel helpless, hopeless, overwhelmed with fears, totally overwhelmed,” she said.

Krystal Uribe, 17, told volunteers how she was rescued by a group called Leave Out ViolencE.

“I'm here in front of you today and I didn't think I was going to make it past 15. And I'm 17 now,” she said as the audience applauded.

With the money they raised, West Island Community also branched out during the spring floods by creating the Neighbours Relief Fund, opening a food depot, and raising $60,000 at the same time.