West Island residents are dealing with flooding as water levels on the back river rose about 30 cm overnight.

The Riviere des Prairies rose rapidly around midnight, flooding Ile Mercier and parts of Ile Bizard and Pierrefonds.

"In two hours the water came up," said one woman who got home at 11 p.m. Tuesday when streets were still dry.

"It was full of water. We tried to save everything, I tried to save my car, my dad is trying to save his truck. The water is all over the place. My car stopped and the fireman pushed me down the street. It's full of water," she said.

"The house is still okay but the water is coming to the door so I hope it won't get worse."

In Pierrefonds streets north of Gouin Blvd. between Des Rivieres St., and Bouchard St. were suddenly inundated. The water also rose rapidly on Ile Mercier, a small island connected to Ile Bizard by a low-lying bridge.

Firefighters rushed to the areas affected to help out residents. In some cases they installed pumps to help empty basements that were filling with water. In others they evacuated homes and rescued stranded people.

One man took to a rowboat to check on the neighbourhood during the day, and told CTV how he rushed to move things to safety overnight.

"A foot of water inside the garage was flooded. I moved two cars," he said.

Another woman said there was no water at all on her street at midnight, but one hour later the water was one metre high.

About 30 houses in this section of Pierrefonds are affected, with more areas toward the western tip of the island also coping with rising water.

At midday Civil Security for Montreal issued an alert for all citizens near Lake of Two Mountains and Lake St. Louis to acquire pumps and to get items off their basement floors.

Anse à l'Orme Rd. between Senneville Rd. and north of Timberlea Trail is closed in both directions until further notice.

There has also been significant flooding this week in Rigaud, and in central parts of the province.

The few dozen residents of Ile Mercier have been on alert for several weeks after their only roadway off-island was partially submerged in mid-April.

On the south side of the island, no homes have been flooded in Pointe Claire, although the winds have help push water from Lake St. Louis further inland.

The city has closed Cartier Ave. south of Lakeshore Rd., and closed Bourgeau Park as a precaution.

The Pointe Claire Yacht Club is closed because the water level is higher than the boat ramp. People at the club said they have never seen, nor can they remember, the water level on the lake ever being so high.

Water levels are expected to continue to rise this week and next due to the heavy rain that fell on Sunday and Monday, and with the rain expected later this week.

The city of Montreal offers these tips for people living in zones on flood alert:

Before

Prepare an emergency kit for you and your family containing basic items to be self-sufficient for 72 hours.

Move all objects that can be moved from the basement.

During

Stay informed of the situation.

Follow emergency responder instructions.

Leave your home if the water level compels you or if the authorities ask you to do so.

Take your survival kit with you, including warm clothes and raincoats as well as everyone’s identity papers.

Avoid driving in a flooded area.

After