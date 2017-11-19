

CTV Montreal





It’s been a difficult four months for those who knew Tristan Morrissette-Perkins, but tonight they honoured his memory.

In a special commemoration ceremony at the Dorval Arena, West Island Hockey formally retired the 16-year-old’s jersey.

Morrissette-Perkins died in July when he was hit by a VIA Rail train in Lancaster Ontario.

The teen was loved and admired by many, and the news of his death sent shockwaves through the community.

He played Midget AA hockey for the West Island Royals and he also played for his team at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire.

Friends, family and teammates came out to watch his No. 6 jersey be retired, with many wearing T-shirts bearing his number.