With Christmas around the corner, several charitable organizations encouraged Montrealers to get into the giving spirit on Saturday.

The Welcome Hall Mission, which provides food assistance to low-income people held its annual Christmas party, welcoming 2,750 underprivileged children, all of whom left with gifts.

Welcome Hall President Sam Watts said that for some of the children, it will be the only presents they’ll get this year.

In total, 8,250 toys were distributed by Santa Claus himself. This year, St. Nick was played by South West borough Mayor Benoit Dorais.

The NDG Food Depot also held a major event on Saturday. Starting at Loyola High School, over 80 teams of volunteers went through the neighbourhood to collect donations of non-perishable food.

Close to 500 volunteers took part in this year’s event.

