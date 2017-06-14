

CTV Montreal





Work taking place the weekend of June 16 will close several lanes and ramps on the Turcot and St. Pierre interchanges.

On the Turcot, the ramps connecting Highway 15 South to downtown Montreal will close just before midnight Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to the 136 will be closed at the same time.

Crews are preparing for the eventual demolition of Highway 720 West.

If the weather is terrible, the construction work may be called off.

St. Pierre Interchange

Further west, work will also require closures on Highway 20 at the St. Pierre interchange.

The ramp from Highway 20 West to the Mercier Bridge and Route 138 will close at 5 a.m. Saturday, June 17 and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, June 19.

The connection from Route 138 to Highway 20 East will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday.

One lane of Highway 20 East will be closed between the St. Pierre interchange and Montreal West from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monady.