

CTV Montreal





Two snowmobilers died in two separate crashes Sunday in the province.

A 26-year-old woman died in L'Ange-Gardien, in the capital region, after she lost control of her snowmobile in a curve and collided with a metal pole around 11:30 a.m.

Another woman, this one in her 40s, was found seriously injured by a passerby on a trail near Saint-Séverin in the Mauricie region. Police were called to the scene at about 2:45 p.m., where they found an overturned snowmobile and the woman stuck in a ditch on the edge of the trail.



She was transferred to hospital in critical condition and died shortly thereafter.