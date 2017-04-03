

The Canadian Press





Defenceman Shea Weber will miss at least two Montreal Canadiens games with a lower body injury, the NHL club announced Monday.

He will sit out games Monday night in Florida and Wednesday night in Buffalo. The team gave no details of the injury but said the decision to have Weber return to Montreal was made for precautionary reasons.

Weber, 31, has 17 goals and 42 points in 78 games this season.