Weber skates alone at Habs practice
Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) and Montreal Canadiens' Shea Weber (6) scramble for the puck during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 28, 2017 2:15PM EST
Shea Weber took a lonely skate at the Montreal Canadiens’ Brossard practice facility on Tuesday.
The veteran defenceman, who has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury, spent nearly 30 minutes alone on the ice and did not join his teammates for their regular training session.
Weber also missed a game on Nov. 9 with a different lower-body injury.
Before Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, coach Claude Julien said there was nothing to worry about when it comes to Weber.
Weber has four goals and nine assists in 20 games this season, with a -7 plus/minus.
The Habs will next play on Wednesday when they take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre. The Sens are one point behind the Canadiens in the Eastern Conference standings, but hold three games in hand.
In the only previous meeting between the two teams so far this season, the Canadiens came away with an 8-3 win at the Canadian Tire Centre.
