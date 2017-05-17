The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report into a rough 2015 landing at Trudeau airport.



A Boeing 737 operated by WestJet overshot the runway.



It was heavily raining at the time, and in its report, the TSB said weather played a role.



The TSB's investigation also determined, however, that the approach speed hadn't been calculated properly.



The new TSB report cites several factors: high speed, a tailwind, a long landing and delayed use of the brakes and other devices on the plane by the pilot.



All 107 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Boeing 737 flight from Toronto got off the plane safely, and the plane was not damaged after coming to a stop around 60 metres past the end of the runway in a field of grass.



The report is meant as an investigative tool, and does not assign fault or any liability.