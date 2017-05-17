Weather and approach speed both factors in rough landing at Trudeau: TSB report
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:35AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:54AM EDT
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its report into a rough 2015 landing at Trudeau airport.
A Boeing 737 operated by WestJet overshot the runway.
It was heavily raining at the time, and in its report, the TSB said weather played a role.
The TSB's investigation also determined, however, that the approach speed hadn't been calculated properly.
The new TSB report cites several factors: high speed, a tailwind, a long landing and delayed use of the brakes and other devices on the plane by the pilot.
All 107 passengers and 5 crew members on board the Boeing 737 flight from Toronto got off the plane safely, and the plane was not damaged after coming to a stop around 60 metres past the end of the runway in a field of grass.
The report is meant as an investigative tool, and does not assign fault or any liability.