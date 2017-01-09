

CTV Montreal





A water main break in Montreal flooded several buildings and a major intersection overnight.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday a pipe burst near Notre Dame St. and and St. Hubert St. in Old Montreal.

Tremendous amounts of water flowed downhill, pooling on St. Antoine St. and spreading about a block east and west.

Several buildings were flooded, including the former Viger train station.

There is no word yet as to when the broken pipe will be fixed.