Water main break floods streets in Old Montreal
A driver heads through the flooded intersection of St. Hubert St. and St. Antoine St. on Jan. 9, 2017
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 9, 2017 7:29AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 8:09AM EST
A water main break in Montreal flooded several buildings and a major intersection overnight.
Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday a pipe burst near Notre Dame St. and and St. Hubert St. in Old Montreal.
Tremendous amounts of water flowed downhill, pooling on St. Antoine St. and spreading about a block east and west.
Several buildings were flooded, including the former Viger train station.
There is no word yet as to when the broken pipe will be fixed.