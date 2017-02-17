

CTV Montreal





With temperatures above the melting point in the forecast for the next five days, it will be prudent for people to look up while heading around town.

On Thursday a car parked on St. Paul St. in Old Montreal had its rear window smashed by a falling icicle.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but nobody was hurt. They then called in a crane and began smashing icicles all along the street.

Police said at this time of year many icicles are forming on buildings and falling off.

With a chance of freezing rain in the forecast, police are also reminding drivers to completely clear off their vehicles before heading out.

It's very common for sheets of ice and clumps of snow to fly off cars travelling quickly -- and the damage caused can be extreme.

Last Friday a woman driving in Laval had the front window of her car destroyed when a sheet of ice flew off the car in front of her.

She was lucky to escape injury.