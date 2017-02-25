

The Canadian Press





Unseasonably warm temperatures in Quebec have made it possible for the province’s maple syrup producers to start their season early.

Serge Beaulieu, president of the alliance of maple syrup producers, said that as of Sunday his farm in the Ormstown area was already pumping out the sweet stuff, as were other producers in the area.

He added that while production has started earlier than any of the past three years, “It’s not unheard of.”

While temperatures have been mild, they are likely to fall over the next few days, but Beaulieu said he’s not worried.

“On the contrary, a small freeze would be good for production,” he said.

2016 was an “exceptional” year for maple syrup, but it’s too early to say whether this year will be as well.