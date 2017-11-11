War memorial defaced in St-Laurent park
A war memorial monument in Beaudet Park was struck by vandals on the morning of Remembrance Day. (Photo: CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 11:52AM EST
Montreal police are investigating the defacement of a memorial monument honouring Canada’s fallen soldiers on the morning of Remembrance Day.
Spray painted messages reading “F—k war” and “F—k the army” were found on the monument in Beaudet Park in the St-Laurent borough.
City workers managed to clean the monument before noon on Saturday.
Police have opened an investigation into the vandalism.
In 2011, a cenotaph honouring Canada’s World War II soldiers in NDG Park was targeted by vandals.
The same monument was vandalized by a 15-year-old in 2010.