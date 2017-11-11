

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating the defacement of a memorial monument honouring Canada’s fallen soldiers on the morning of Remembrance Day.

Spray painted messages reading “F—k war” and “F—k the army” were found on the monument in Beaudet Park in the St-Laurent borough.

City workers managed to clean the monument before noon on Saturday.

Police have opened an investigation into the vandalism.

In 2011, a cenotaph honouring Canada’s World War II soldiers in NDG Park was targeted by vandals.

The same monument was vandalized by a 15-year-old in 2010.