

CTV Montreal





Voters are casting ballots Monday in a by-election in the riding of Gouin.

Quebec Solidaire candidate Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is hoping to fill the footsteps of Francoise David, who vacated the riding when she suddenly retired in January.

Nadeau-Dubois was recently chosen as the male spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire.

Jonathan Marleau is the Liberal candidate hoping to be elected. He is a former student leader who was also the leader of the youth wing of the Liberal party.

The candidate for the Coalition Avenir Quebec is Benjamin Belair, a philosophy professor at CEGEP Montmorency.

There are 10 other candidates in the riding, including Alexandre Cormier-Denis of the Parti Independantiste. He made waves when his campaign signs denouncing immigration were removed by police following complaints.

The Parti Quebecois opted not to run a candidate in the Gouin by-election as part of a thwarted bid to entice Quebec Solidaire to form a coalition in the next provincial election.

The polling stations are open until 8 p.m. Monday.