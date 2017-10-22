

The Canadian Press





Quebec’s youth employment bureau has launched a consultation in an effort to involve the province’s young people in shaping its future.

The online survey, dubbed ‘My voice counts,’ is aimed at getting feedback and solutions on the issues facing Quebec’s younger generations.

RCJEQ president Serge Duclos said the approach is essential to democracy and to demonstrate the commitment of young people in Quebec society to having a central role to the development of the province.

The survey results will be presented in a report that will be given to provincial leaders, accompanied by concrete proposals.

The consultation will last until December, with the conclusions being unveiled in March 2018.