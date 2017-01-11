

CTV Montreal





The major work to dismantle Highway 720 is forcing road closures in the area for the next week.

A section of St. Jacques St. will be closed Wednesday night and remain closed until January 17.

Drivers will be barred from the road underneath the elevated highway, or between Glen St. /De Courcelle Rd. and St. Remi St., during that time.

In addition on Friday night the westbound lanes of Highway 720 will be closed partway through the tunnel.

Drivers will have to get off the westbound Ville Marie Expressway at Exit 5, in downtown Montreal, and Transport Quebec is suggesting they use Highway 10 to get to their destination.

The highway is expected to reopen on Monday Jan. 14 at 5 a.m.