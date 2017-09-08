Villa-Maria high school evacuated as a precaution after alarm triggered
Villa-Maria high school was evacuated as a precaution (CTV Montreal / Jacob Cohen)
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 11:39AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 8, 2017 1:12PM EDT
There were some anxious moments for students and staff at Villa-Maria high school Friday morning.
An alarm was pulled at the school around 10 a.m.
Police and ambulances rushed to the scene.
Police later tweeted that according to their information, it appeared to be a false alarm.
The school is being gradually evacuated as a precaution.
The students are being transferred to nearby Marianopolis College where parents can meet up with them.
No evidence of an emergency has been found at the school.
Villa Maria College: Emergency alarm triggered. According to info, unfounded.#SPVM is doing a preventive evacuation for additional checks.— Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 8, 2017
