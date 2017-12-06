

Wednesday marks the 28th anniversary of the massacre at Ecole Polytechnique, when one man killed 14 women and shot another people.

Ceremonies take place throughout the day to remember those slain.

The first occasion was at 8:30 a.m. at Dec. 6th Place, a park near the school, where roses were placed on the plaque with the names of the dead.

The first female civil engineer to graduate from Polytechnique, Michele Thibodeau-Deguire, is chair of the board of directors of Polytechnique.

She said that nearly three decades after the mass murder it's still difficult to cope with the aftermath of the shooting.

"All that talent that would have been. Those girls would probably be 48 to 50 year old now, and they'd be at the top of their skills, maybe at the head of organizations," said Thiboudeau-Deguire.

"When I think back to that it's just horrible that such a thing would have happened."

Mayor Valerie Plante and other dignitaries, including Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of the prime minister, and Deputy Premier Dominique Anglade will be at the lookout on Mount Royal for a ceremony at 5 p.m.

Fourteen lights, one for each of the slain, will be illuminated at that time and will shine throughout the evening.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in a candle lighting ceremony at the Canadian Consulate in China.

"That day was a senseless act of violence which shocked the country and the world," said Trudeau.

He said more has to be done to combat gender-based violence at home and abroad through fighting injustice and inequality.

Vigils were also held across the country to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.