

The Canadian Press





Friends of Daphne Huard-Boudreault, who was murdered in Mont-Ste-Hilaire on March 22, will hold a vigil in her memory on Saturday night.

The vigil will take place at 8:00 p.m. at the Ozias-Leduc secondary school, where Huard-Boudreault attended high school.

Huard-Boudreault’s ex-boyfriend, Anthony Pratte-Lops, was arrested the same day her body was found. Earlier that day, she had met with police, saying she was worried about his aggressive and intimidating behaviour but was turned away, with police saying he would soon calm down.

Pratte-Lops has been charged with premeditated murder.

On Sunday, Huard-Boudreault’s family will hold a service from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Demers funeral complex in McMasterville.