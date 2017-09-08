

CTV Montreal





Dozens of people gathered at Cabot Square Friday evening to remember two young Inuit women who died last week.

Organizers say they did not want Sharon Barron and Siasi Tullaugak to be known only as statistics.

The indigenous women, both 27, had come to Montreal in search of a better life.

"In the case of Sharon, she had been living on the street for a number of years," said David Chapman, the acting director of the Open Door drop-in centre for homeless and low-income people.

"I've known Sharon for three years and in the last year she was doing really well, she was making an effort to leave street life behind. She's a strong woman, she had moved to Dorval."

This week she was found dead at her home.

Chapman said Tullaugak was trying to return to her home community of Puvirnituq on the shores of Hudson Bay.

"She wouldn't take guff from anyone and she really could stand up for herself and but again while she was a strong woman, unfortunately she didn't make it," said Chapman.

Her body was discovered in her downtown apartment.

Chapman said both women had fallen prey to pimps and drug dealers.

Nakuset, the director of the Native Women's Shelter, said the purpose of the vigil was to honour the dead.

"When indigenous women pass away they usually just become a statistic and nobody really knows who they are," said Nakuset.

Montreal police said they believe both women committed suicide, but will investigate if more information comes forward.

"I know that there's a coroner's report to come in and like I said if there's anyone from the public that has any information concerning the two situations, they will take a look at it and see what the investigation will bring," said Aboriginal liaison officer Carlo De Angelis.

Nakuset isn't certain an investigation will take place.

"I think that when people pass away a lot of the time it's ruled as suicide so they don't actually have to look around. I mean there are statistics on that as well so we hope they investigate as though these women were as important as anyone else," she said.

In the meantime, she is urging anyone with information to reach out.