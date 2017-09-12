

Video evidence was presented at the murder trial of Randy Tshilumba Tuesday.

Tshilumba is accused of murdering Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, a clerk at the Maxi grocery store in St-Michel, as she was finishing her shift a year ago.

In court, the jury saw how security cameras captured Tshilumba as he entered the store at 8:30 p.m. the night of the murder, and a different camera catches him running from the store with a witness chasing him just a few minutes later.

The actual stabbing wasn't caught by the cameras.

The jury also saw several other videos that showed Tshilumba visiting his victim a week before and again the day before the murder – at which time his time he spent 45 minutes alone in the store's bathrooms.