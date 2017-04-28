

CTV Montreal





A promotional video for Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations was pulled from the city’s website and Facebook pages after garnering backlash over its lack of diversity.

The video, which was meant to celebrate the city’s cultural identity, was criticized online for featuring only white people.

Montreal officials issued an apology, saying the video doesn’t sufficiently represent the values of inclusiveness and equality.

The two-minute long video, part of an effort that’s been dubbed Operation Patrimoine,” shows Montrealers different Montrealers like artists and a priest in locations like museums. On Facebook, several commenters pointed out there didn’t appear to be a single non-white person.

It’s not the first time a promotional video for the celebration has been accused of being tone-deaf. In November, an organizer apologized after another video also was accused of only featuring white people. The video was later reshot.

In July, 2016, members of Montreal’s black community said the city was not doing enough to ensure they were being represented in the celebrations and that suggestions on activities and events to fill that void had been shot down.