A new music video for one of Leonard Cohen’s last songs contains never before seen footage of the Montreal icon ruminating on time and age.

In the video for ‘Traveling Light,’ the legendary singer appears in good spirits. Dressed in his customary suit and fedora, he smokes a cigarette and jokes about the effects age has had on his body.

“I feel a lot stronger but I’m actually a lot weaker,” he said. “That’s true, man. I wake up in my bed and I feel like that’s how I used to feel. Not exactly, but, you know. Then I swing my legs off the bed and I try to stand up.”

Cohen died in November at age 82, just weeks after the release of his final album "You Want It Darker."

Traveling Light - Leonard Cohen