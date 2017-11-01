

CTV Montreal





A high school vice-principal has apologized after his use of blackface.

Jocelyn Roy showed up at his school, College de Montreal, on Tuesday dressed as Jamaican reggae star Bob Marley for a parade of Halloween costumes.

The use of blackface was not well received by students, and Roy took the costume and the facepaint off after some students questioned his judgment.

The school's communications director said it was a teachable moment for everyone involved.

The use of blackface is almost always perceived as an offensive caricature.

Blackface dates back to the days of minstrel shows in the 19th century which mocked people of African descent.

It's been debated for the past several years in Quebec, notably when an actor wore blackface to portray PK Subban during a New Year's Eve sketch show.

Critics said for an educator not to know this is wilful ignorance.

The school said students talked about the acceptable limits for Halloween costumes following the incident.