

CTV Montreal





An emergency women's shelter is asking for help.

Shield of Athena had just one van and it was stolen last week.

Executive Director Melpa Kamateros went down to the office's parking lot in Park Extension on Thursday March 23, and the van was gone.

"It wasn't a new van but it was a good van," she said.

The van was dark blue, was dented on the passenger side, and had no other identifying features.

However Kamateros said the van was always being used.

"It seated seven people and most of the time the seats were flat because we need it for transportation of everything from car seats to groceries to Christmas baskets to everything. So for us it's a great loss," said Kamateros.

While the agency is in discussions with its insurance company to see how much it will get, it is looking for donations to help deal with its immediate needs -- and possibly to defray the cost of a new van.

Shield of Athena bought the van ten years ago for $10,000. Kamateros does not expect the insurance coverage will pay the full cost of a replacement vehicle.