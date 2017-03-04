

CTV Montreal





Some business owners in Pointe-Claire are concerned about the city’s redevelopment plans and are calling for it to be overhauled.

The current plan for Valois Village would drastically reduce parking spaces.

The city would like to replace a large parking lot in the area with commercial or residential buildings.

As a compromise it would make more on-street parking available.

Some merchants in the area argue parking is vital for their livelihood.

“They want to see a change for the better but we also need answers to the problems that we have,” said Philip Varvaro of Delibee’s Restaurant. “If you don't have parking for all your clientele how are they going to come, how are we going to sell, how are we going to survive?”

A meeting held this week at Pointe-Claire city hall was packed with residents and business owners hoping to save the parking lot.

The mayor, Morris Trudeau, says he got the message.

“In the plan we wanted to remove the parking lot in front of the commercial centre and relocate to different places in different areas and it was very clear from all the people that spoke that they want to keep this parking lot,” Trudeau said.

Mayor Trudeau says a revised plan should be ready by April or May and will be followed up with a vote by city council.