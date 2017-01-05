US beats Canada to win world junior hockey championship
United States forward Colin White (18) celebrates his goal against Canada during third period gold medal game hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:27PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 11:55PM EST
The United States has won the 2017 world junior hockey championship.
Troy Terry scored the shootout winner as the U.S. beat Canada 5-4 at Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday to capture the gold medal.
The game needed a shootout after a 20-minute overtime decided nothing.
Canada held a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes on goals from Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon.
Charlie McAvoy responded for the U.S. early in the second period and Kieffer Bellows made it a 2-2 game heading into the third.
Nicolas Roy regained the lead for Canada less than two minutes into the third and Mathieu Joseph made it 4-2 but, again, the Canadian squad blew the two-goal cushion.
Bellows scored his second of the night 39 seconds after Joseph and Colin White tied it with nearly 13 minutes to still play in the period.
Carter Hart was in net for Canada while Tyler Parsons started for the U.S.
Earlier, Russia beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime to claim bronze.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Family of Christiane Vadnais will sue owner of dog in fatal attack
- Questions after LaSalle daycare educator caught on video abusing children
- Pilot project has customs agents checking travellers from afar at tiny border crossing
- Maple syrup producers adopt new classification system to usher in sweet, sweet success
- Class-action lawsuit seeks to overturn $50 million in photo radar tickets