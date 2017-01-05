

The Canadian Press





The United States has won the 2017 world junior hockey championship.

Troy Terry scored the shootout winner as the U.S. beat Canada 5-4 at Montreal's Bell Centre on Thursday to capture the gold medal.

The game needed a shootout after a 20-minute overtime decided nothing.

Canada held a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes on goals from Thomas Chabot and Jeremy Lauzon.

Charlie McAvoy responded for the U.S. early in the second period and Kieffer Bellows made it a 2-2 game heading into the third.

Nicolas Roy regained the lead for Canada less than two minutes into the third and Mathieu Joseph made it 4-2 but, again, the Canadian squad blew the two-goal cushion.

Bellows scored his second of the night 39 seconds after Joseph and Colin White tied it with nearly 13 minutes to still play in the period.

Carter Hart was in net for Canada while Tyler Parsons started for the U.S.

Earlier, Russia beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime to claim bronze.