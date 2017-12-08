

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s drivers could be facing much more serious consequences for pulling out their phones on the provinces roads.

On Friday, the provincial Liberals announced 86 new measures that would constitute a major overhaul of the Highway Safety Code. Included among those measures are increases in penalties to motorists caught texting while driving.

Texting has been linked to one third of the province’s fatal car crashes in recent years.

Should the new regulations pass in the National Assembly, texting drivers would face increasing penalties for each transgression with a three-day suspension for the first offense, a seven-day suspension for the second and a month for the third.

They would also see an increase in fines, with first-time offenders receiving a $300 ticket and repeat offenders getting double that.

The fines would also apply to cyclists caught using their phones.

Other changes include a crackdown on young drivers and those with a learner’s permit. Drivers with a permit would be subject to a curfew between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. while those under 19 would not be allowed more than one passenger of their age or younger between those same hours for the first six months after getting their license.

The mandatory winter tire law would also be updated, with the date where drivers are required to replace their tires being moved up to Dec. 1 from the current Dec. 15.

The updated code would also be tougher on drunk driving, with anyone caught driving under the influence a second time potentially having to install a breathalyzer in their vehicle.