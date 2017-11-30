

The second-in-command at Quebec's anti-corruption unit UPAC has stepped down.

The Couillard government asked for his resignation Thursday morning, though a statement released by UPAC claims Marcel Forget chose to leave.

The resignation follows several media investigations revealing questionable dealings within the unit.

According to an investigation by the Journal de Montreal, five police officers or former police officers allegedly bought shares in controversial company Newtech through or on Forget’s recommendation.

The shares were purchased in the 1990s and 2000s, when Forget was a Sûreté du Québec officer and did not have a broker's licence.

Forget became UPAC’s audit commissioner in November 2013, and was responsible for assessing the integrity of companies that wanted to vie for public contracts.

Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux also announced on Thursday the creation of a committee that will review UPAC and its investigations.

