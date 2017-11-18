

A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Montreal area on Saturday.

Between five and 15 millimetres of freezing rain are expected north of the St. Lawrence while between two and four millimetres are called for south of the river, according to Environment Canada.

The warning encompasses the Montreal, Chateauguay – La Prairie, Laval and Longueuil – Varennes areas.

Other freezing rain warnings have been issued elsewhere in the province. The affected regions are:

Beauce

Charlevoix

Drummondville-Bois-Francs

Eastern Townships

Gatineau

Kamouraska-Riviere-du-Loup-Trois-Pistoles

Lachute-St-Jerome

Lanaudiere

Laurentians

Mauricie

Motmagny-L'Islet

Quebec City

Temiscouata

Environment Canada issued a statement warning that highways, sidewalks and roads will become slippery and hazardous and warned drivers and pedestrians to take proper precautions.

On Sunday, the rain is expected to turn to snow, with two centimetres predicted for the Montreal area. Environment Canada is also warning of winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.