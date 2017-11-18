Up to 4 millimetres of freezing rain expected to hit Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, November 18, 2017 8:16AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 18, 2017 11:16AM EST
A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Montreal area on Saturday.
Between five and 15 millimetres of freezing rain are expected north of the St. Lawrence while between two and four millimetres are called for south of the river, according to Environment Canada.
The warning encompasses the Montreal, Chateauguay – La Prairie, Laval and Longueuil – Varennes areas.
Other freezing rain warnings have been issued elsewhere in the province. The affected regions are:
- Beauce
- Charlevoix
- Drummondville-Bois-Francs
- Eastern Townships
- Gatineau
- Kamouraska-Riviere-du-Loup-Trois-Pistoles
- Lachute-St-Jerome
- Lanaudiere
- Laurentians
- Mauricie
- Motmagny-L'Islet
- Quebec City
- Temiscouata
Environment Canada issued a statement warning that highways, sidewalks and roads will become slippery and hazardous and warned drivers and pedestrians to take proper precautions.
On Sunday, the rain is expected to turn to snow, with two centimetres predicted for the Montreal area. Environment Canada is also warning of winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour.
#Snow, #rain & #freezingrain in the forecast this weekend.— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) November 17, 2017
Here is how it breaks down for #Montreal:
Sat aft: light mixed precip.
Sat PM: periods of rain
Sun AM: light freezing rain -> light snow
Sun PM: cold air moves in@CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/2mbRtxofuY