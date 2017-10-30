

CTV Montreal





A man who led police on a 24-hour man hunt involving an Amber Alert in September was back in court on Monday where he was charged with a second murder.

Ugo Fredette had already been charged with second-degree murder for the death of his spouse Veronique Barbe. That charge was updated to first-degree murder on Monday, while an additional charge of second-degree murder was filed for the death of Yvon Lacasse.

Barbe was found dead in her Ste-Eustache home on Sept. 14.

According to Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau, the charge was upgraded due to new evidence coming to light.

The body of the 71-year-old Lacasse was found near Arundel. Police said Fredette stole Lacasse’s car while on the run during the Amber Alert.

Fredette was arrested in Ontario on Sept. 15. Lacasse’s body was found five days later.

Lacasse’s brother Florian was in the courtroom on Monday.

“We would like to know how he died,” he said. “Nobody will tell us.”

Crown prosecutors said that they have completed their investigation and are ready to bring the charges to trial.