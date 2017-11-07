

The Quebec man facing murder charges in connection with an Amber Alert that occurred in September is facing new charges in Ontario.

Ugo Fredette was due in court in Ontario Tuesday to be charged with dangerous driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery, fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Fredette is already facing charges of first and second degree murder in Quebec for the deaths of his spouse, Veronique Barbe, and Yvon Lacasse.