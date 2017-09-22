Ugo Fredette, accused of second-degree murder, escorted by ambulance back to Quebec
The 41-year-old suspect was transported by ambulance to a Quebec hospital
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 8:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 22, 2017 9:56PM EDT
Ugo Fredette is back in Quebec.
The 41-year-old man is accused of killing his wife, stealing a car, possibly killing another man and abducting his son.
Lawyer Pierre Gauthier says Fredette, who inflicted serious harm on himself last week in a jail cell, emerged from his medically-induced coma and was well enough to be transported from a hospital in Ottawa.
He was taken by ambulance to a Quebec hospital under a Surete du Quebec escort, Ontario police said in a news release Friday.
Fredette will be questioned by police about the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, whose body was discovered earlier this week in Arundel.
When Fredette was arrested last Friday in Ontario, he was driving Lacasse's car.
He was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Veronique Barbe.
With files from The Canadian Press
Latest Montreal News
- CHOM DJ Tootall calls it a career after 40 years on air
- Summer's swan song: Humidex approaching 40C this weekend
- Bothered by the bagels: residents fed up with air quality near famous bakeries
- The race for mayor: municipal campaigns off to a running start
- Quebec and Ontario ministers talk cannabis, carbon