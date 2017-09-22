

CTV Montreal





Ugo Fredette is back in Quebec.



The 41-year-old man is accused of killing his wife, stealing a car, possibly killing another man and abducting his son.

Lawyer Pierre Gauthier says Fredette, who inflicted serious harm on himself last week in a jail cell, emerged from his medically-induced coma and was well enough to be transported from a hospital in Ottawa.



He was taken by ambulance to a Quebec hospital under a Surete du Quebec escort, Ontario police said in a news release Friday.

Fredette will be questioned by police about the disappearance of Yvon Lacasse, whose body was discovered earlier this week in Arundel.

When Fredette was arrested last Friday in Ontario, he was driving Lacasse's car.



He was charged this week with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Veronique Barbe.



With files from The Canadian Press