Ubisoft to announce $100 million investment in Saguenay office
The entrance to Ubisoft's fifth floor is shown at their offices in Montreal, Thursday, May 16, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 10:57AM EDT
Global video game giant Ubisoft is expected to announce the creation of 100 new jobs in Saguenay on Saturday, according to several sources.
Company co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot is set to make the announcement, which will reveal the company’s plan to grow its Quebec division. He will be accompanies by Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.
According to Le Progres, the company will invest over $100 million in the Saguenay office.
The Quebec government offers a tax credit that can reach up to 37.5 per cent of labour costs for job creation in the video game industry.
