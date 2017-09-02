

The Canadian Press





Global video game giant Ubisoft is expected to announce the creation of 100 new jobs in Saguenay on Saturday, according to several sources.

Company co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot is set to make the announcement, which will reveal the company’s plan to grow its Quebec division. He will be accompanies by Quebec Finance Minister Carlos Leitao.

According to Le Progres, the company will invest over $100 million in the Saguenay office.

The Quebec government offers a tax credit that can reach up to 37.5 per cent of labour costs for job creation in the video game industry.