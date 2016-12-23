

Assassin’s Creed, the blockbuster video game franchise made in Montreal, has travelled players from the Crusades to Renaissance Italy to the high seas. Now, it’s made the jump to the big screen.

The series, which is the baby of Ubisoft Montreal, has sold over 100 million copies since debuting in 2007. The film version opened on Wednesday and stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

“It started almost five years ago when Ubisoft Motion Pictures was created, a specific division of Ubisoft that has been created to treat and to work with the movie guys,” said Assassin’s Creed Brand Director Etienne Allonier.

The games, which are about a centuries-old conflict between secret societies, has jumped through different eras and locations while those working behind the scenes strived for historical accuracy.

“Every detail you see in the universe, when you go into one of these games, everything has to be thought of,” said Assassin’s Creed Brand Historian Maxime Durad. “I mean, it’s not a cardboard background… There are things that we do very accurately, monuments, characters, events and then there are places where we do more discrepancy because we don’t know everything in history.”

While the film ventures into territory not explored yet in the series in the Spanish Inquisition, Ubisoft Montreal is excited at what new times and places there are still left to adventure in.

“History is our playground,” said Allonier. “You know that with history, you have so many stories to tell.”